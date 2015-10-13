Baku. 13 October. REPORT.AZ/ Chairman of the Central Election Commission (CEC) Mazahir Panahov commented on withdrawal of signatures by voters.

Report informs, according to M. Panahov, signatures are collected from some citizens under the pretext of the aqueduct: "This does not mean that the candidate has deceived the voters. Different people involved in campaign to collect signatures."

He noted that voters are deceived not by a candidate, but by persons collecting signatures: Voters are turning to the district election commission after finding out the truth and abandon their signatures."