Main Department on Combating Trafficking in Human Beings revealed 142 facts in 2018

Baku. 25 April. REPORT.AZ/ Main Anti-Trafficking Department at the Ministry of Internal Affairs of Azerbaijan Republic, as the result of operational- investigation activity held in 2017, has detected 142 human trafficking, 6 forced labor crimes, as well as 26 cases of illegal actions with documents for human trafficking , 8 criminal groups involving 17 people, 71 people victims of that crime, including 66 women and 5 men.

Report informs, it is reflected in National Coordinator's annual report for 2017 on Human Trafficking.

The document mentions that 68 of the victims were the residents the Republic of Azerbaijan, 2 - Russian Federation and 1 - Ukrainian. 43 of them were sent to the Republic of Turkey, 9 to the United Arab Emirates, 8 to Russia, 5 to Malaysia, 4 to the Islamic Republic of Pakistan, and two foreigners were exploited in Azerbaijan.

Around 32 or 58 per cent of the 55 accused people were detained for human trafficking, as well as the location of 2 people were identified with INTERPOL in the territory of member states.

About 9 thousand appeals received by the "hot line" in connection with labor activity, education, foreigners' marriages, domestic violence, temporary registration of migrants, adoption and other issues in foreign countries. They were investigated and all necessary measures were taken.

Information document will be put to discussion at the next plenary meeting of Milli Majlis.

Notably, the National Coordinator for Combating Trafficking in Human Beings is deputy minister of internal affairs Vilayet Eyvazov