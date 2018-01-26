Legislative works plan of Agrarian Policy Committee ratified

Baku. 26 January. REPORT.AZ/ The first meeting of the Milli Majlis' Agrarian Policy Committee was held in the spring session of 2018.

Report informs, Committee Chairman Eldar Ibrahimov made a report, informed about the works carried out in autumn session of the last year.

He submitted legislative works plan of the spring session. E. Ibrahimov said that the legislative works plan includes draft amendments to the "On stimulating agricultural insurance" and to several laws.

Amendments to the law "On amelioration and irrigation" were discussed at the meeting.

After the discussions, the draft was recommended to the plenary session of the parliament.