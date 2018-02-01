Legislative work plan of Milli Majlis spring session approved

© Report

Baku. 1 February. REPORT.AZ/ The legislative work plan of the Milli Majlis spring session was adopted at today's first plenary meeting of Milli Majlis (Azerbaijani Parliament).

Report informs, spring session of the Azerbaijani Parliament will review the Constitutional Laws "On the State Flag of the Republic of Azerbaijan", "On the State Emblem of the Republic of Azerbaijan", "On State Anthem of the Republic of Azerbaijan".

Besides, draft laws on “The State dactyloscopic and genomic registration in the Republic of Azerbaijan”, "Internal troops”, “Alat Free Trade Zone”, “Environmental Impact Assessment”, “Technical cleaning”, “Standardization”, “Chamber of Accounts”, “Cable network broadcasting”, “Cinematography”, “Stimulation of insurance in agriculture”, “Rights of persons with disabilities”, “Tourism”, “Psychological help”, “Protection against information that damages children's health and development”, “Vocational training” will be discussed.

During the session, draft laws as the legislative initiatives submitted by the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan, deputies, the Supreme Court, the Prosecutor General's Office, and the Nakhchivan Supreme Assembly will also be reviewed.

Notably, the first plenary meeting of the spring session of Milli Majlis has adopted the legislative work plan after voting.