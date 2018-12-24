Legislation on tramadol turnover amended

Baku. 24 December. REPORT.AZ/ The legislation on tramadol turnover in the country is being amended in Azerbaijan.

Report informs that the aim of the amendment to the "List of potent substances and their large quantity, as well as the list of toxic substances" is to strengthen control over the circulation of substances that have a strong effect and to prevent the drug abuse related to the struggle against drug addiction.

The amount of substance (100mg-150mq-200mq and more) has been removed from the list.

The project notes that tramadol hydrochloride is included into a list of drug substances that are restricted in the country. This substance is used to relieve light and strong, acute and chronic pain.

Additionally, the list will also be amended with item 37-1 ((Gabapentinum. This amendment is referred to all drugs, containing Gabapentinum. The article (1 gram of amino methyl cyclohexane) is added. The minimum dose of this substance, including the large quantities, is set at 5 grams .

The draft amendment will be discussed at the plenary session of the Milli Majlis to be held on December 28.