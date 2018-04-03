Lawmakers discuss persons acting abroad against Azerbaijan

© Report

Baku. 3 April. REPORT.AZ/ "Some Azerbaijanis living abroad are insulting Azerbaijani people. They insult everyone. We cannot be silent in this matter.”

Report informs, Chairman of the Agrarian Policy Committee of Milli Majlis (Azerbaijani Parliament), Member of the Board of Directors of the ruling New Azerbaijan Party (YAP), Eldar Ibrahimov said.

He said that each member of the society must respond to such people: It is impossible to tolerate such a rudeness. Those people want to bring instability in the country. That's why we must prevent it.”

Chief of Milli Majlis disciplinary commission Agajan Abiyev also touched on this issue: "Azerbaijan must give up those people. They do not love Azerbaijan. If they talk about Azerbaijan, let them talk about development. They are educated or deceived people.”

Lawmaker Novruzali Aslanov said that there is a people-state union in the country: "Presidential elections will be held on April 11. The choice of the people is clear."