Baku. 4 December. REPORT.AZ/ Date of the last plenary meeting of Milli Majlis (Azerbaijani Parliament) in autumn session was disclosed.

Report informs, the last plenary session of this session will be held on December 29.

But two plenary sessions of the Azerbaijani Parliament will be held on December 15 and 22.

Notably, the last plenary session was held on December 1.