Jubilee medal of Special State Protection Service established

© Report

Baku. 15 December. REPORT.AZ/ A medal was established, dedicated to the jubilee of the Special State Protection Service (SSPS) of the Republic of Azerbaijan.

Report informs, relevant draft amendment to the law "On establishment of orders and medals of the Republic of Azerbaijan" was discussed at the plenary session of the Parliament.

The medal was made of bronze and is gold-plated, consisting of eight-pointed star with national ornaments.

The draft amendment was put to vote and adopted.