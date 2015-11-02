Italian MP: Europe needs Azerbaijan

Baku. 2 November. REPORT.AZ/ "I have never seen such democratic elections like in Azerbaijan, despite the fact that the country had recently gained independence."

Report informs, head of election observers delegation from Italy, a member of parliament of the country, Sergio Divino said today.

He noted the high preparedness for the elections.

Italian MP also criticized the refusal of OSCE/ODIHR to observe elections and attempts to isolate Azerbaijan.According to him, in a globalized world, Europe needs Azerbaijan on the background of the current international crisis:"I believe that the model of a secular Azerbaijan should be an example for us, and our participation in the elections is a protest against decision of the European Parliament in relation to Azerbaijan".

In turn, another representative of the delegation of the Italian Parliament Fiorello Provera stressed importance of Azerbaijan, in particular in the field of energy.

In a statement F.Provera also touched upon the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict.According to him, the international organizations should pay more attention in the first place to the problem, and not to criticize Azerbaijan in connection with human rights, "Even Italy is not perfect.What is important is that Azerbaijan is taking steps towards democracy," said F. Provera.