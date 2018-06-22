Issuing date of new generation ID cards to Azerbaijani citizens changes

© Report

Baku. 22 June. REPORT.AZ/ Issuing date of new generation ID cards to citizens in Azerbaijan has been changed.

Report informs, new generation ID cards will be issued on September 1 this year.

In this regard, the law “On identity card of the citizen of the Republic of Azerbaijan” is amended.

Earlier it was planned to issue new generation ID cards from January 1, 2019.

The draft will be discussed at the plenary session of the Milli Majlis on June 29.

Notably, new generation ID cards will be more secure than older ones in terms of security.These cards will content an electronic carrier (chip), which includes the citizen's residence registration, marital status information, as well as biometric identification of the identity card owner and other personal data.These cards will be of exceptional importance in the regulation of biometric information exchange with relevant authorities in other countries.