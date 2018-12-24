New heads to be elected for three inter-parliamentary relations working groups of Milli Majlis

Baku. 24 December. REPORT.AZ/ New heads are elected to the three working groups on inter-parliamentary relations of Milli Majlis.

Report informs that the decision of Milli Majlis “On election of the heads to the working groups on inter-parliamentary relations of Milli Majlis of the Republic of Azerbaijan” is being amended in this regard.

Khanlar Fatiyev was nominated as head of the working group on Azerbaijan-Germany Inter-parliamentary Relations, Sahiba Gafarova the head of the working group on Azerbaijan-Czech inter-parliamentary relations, while Javanshir Feyziyev as the head of the working group on Azerbaijan-France inter-parliamentary relations.

The issue will be discussed at the plenary session of the Milli Majlis to be held on December 28.