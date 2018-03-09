International Parliamentary Football Tournament starts in Baku

© Report

Baku. 9 March. REPORT.AZ/ Today started the Parliamentary Inter-Command International Football Tournament dedicated to the 100th anniversary of establishment of the Azerbaijani Parliament.

Report informs, the tournament will be held on March 9-11 in Baku with participation of lawmakers from the Azerbaijani Milli Majlis, the Grand National Assembly of Turkey, Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine, the Polish and Latvian Seimas.

The main goal of the tournament is to contribute to parliamentary diplomacy, to strengthen the position of the country in the international arena by applying the sport policy of Azerbaijan. In this connection, a memorandum of understanding was signed between the Parliamentary Committee on Youth and Sports and relevant committees of the Turkish and Latvian parliaments.

The first game will be played today.

Notably, the tournament is held in accordance with the Order signed by the President Ilham Aliyev declaring 2018 the Year of the Azerbaijan Democratic Republic (ADR).