Bahar Muradova: The interests of Azerbaijan were ensured at the OSCE PA session

"Proposals by the Azerbaijani side have been taken into account in the Final Declaration adopted at the 28th Annual Session of the OSCE Parliamentary Assembly in Luxembourg and our interests were ensured."

Report informs that Vice Speaker of the Azerbaijani Parliament Bahar Muradova said at today’s plenary session of the Milli Majlis.

She noted that the provision envisaged in Article 22 of the debated declaration caused debates: "This has led to very serious confrontations and discussions in Armenia. This article states that the conflicts in the territory of Azerbaijan, Georgia, Ukraine and Moldova should be considered from the same perspective for the first time. You know that the names of the three countries were mentioned on another article before. The current problem in Azerbaijan was expressed in another article under the name of the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict.

The most important and powerful step forward was to collect these issues in one item and evaluate them from a single prism.

The Speaker of the Parliament Ogtay Asadov also called it a great achievement.