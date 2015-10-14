HQ of CIS observation mission starts operating in Baku

Baku. 14 October. REPORT.AZ/ Headquarters of the CIS long-term observation mission for the parliamentary elections to be held in Azerbaijan on November 1 starts its work.

Report was informed by the press service of the CIS Executive Committee.

In this regard, Head of Staff of the CIS observation mission Yevgeny Sloboda has arrived in Baku. He is expected to hold a number of meetings, including in the CEC of Azerbaijan.

Observation of the presidential election will be carried out by long-term and short-term observers from the CIS. Monitoring will cover all regions of Azerbaijan.

The delegation of CIS observers at the elections in Azerbaijan will be headed by Chairman of the Executive Committee - CIS Executive Secretary Sergey Lebedev.