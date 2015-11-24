Main part of the hearing of the Constitutional Court ended, judges went for meeting - UPDATED -2

Baku. 24 November. REPORT.AZ/ Chief Adviser of the State Statictical Committee of the Republic of Azerbaijan, Ulduza Hamidova stated that, final protocol of the CEC on results of the elections meets the requirements of the Election Code of the Republic of Azerbaijan.

Then the judges went for the meeting.

After meeting of the judges, decision of the Constitutional Court on parliamentary elections will be announced

Hearing of Constitutional Court on approving results of Azerbaijani parliamentary elections kicks off

The plenum decision will be announced on results of the elections

Today starts the court hearing on the constitutional proceedings of verification of documents submitted by the Azerbaijani Central Election Committee (CEC) to the Constitutional Court and approving the results of elections to Azerbaijani Milli Majlis (Azerbaijani Parliament) on November 1, 2015.

Report informs, the meeting was opened by the Chairman of the Constitutional Court, Farhad Abdullayev.

He said that, hearing on constitutional is authorized as all the judges of the Constitutional Court attended the meeting.

Then speaker-judge Kamran Shafiyev made a report on the legal basis of helding and declaration of the results of the elections to Milli Majlis (Azerbaijani Parliament).

Judge Rafael Gvaladze informed the hearing attenders on investigation process of the protocol of the CEC on results of parliamentary elections.

It was mentioned that, 23 applications had been received by the Azerbaijani Prosecutor's Office in regard with the parliamentary elections held on November 1, 2015.

63 complaints received by the Baku Appeal Court, 13 by the Sumgayit Appeal Court, 8 by the Ganja Appeal Court, 3 by the Shirvan Appeal Court, 15 by Shaki Appeal Court in regard with the elections.

No complaints received by the Supreme Court of Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic concerning the elections.

At the meeting the plenum decision on results of the elections will be announced.