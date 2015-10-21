 Top
    Russian CEC Chairman: ODIHR by not sending observers to Azerbaijan worsens relations with several countries

    I think this incident seriously affect the relations among a number of countries

    Baku. 21 October. REPORT.AZ/ OSCE Office for Democratic Institutions and Human Rights (ODIHR), after the incident with the refusal to send observers to elections in Azerbaijan, risks worsening relations with a number of countries. 

    Report informs citing the Russian media, Chairman of the Russian Central Election Commission (CEC) Vladimir Churov said.

    "I think this incident seriously affect relations of a number of countries with the Office for Democratic Institutions for Human Rights", said Vladimir Churov at a national meeting with the chairmen of election commissions of regions.

    Parliamentary elections in Azerbaijan will be held on November 1, 2015.

