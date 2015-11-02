​Head of Delegation: Pakistan highly appreciates elections in Azerbaijan

Baku. 2 November. REPORT.AZ/ 'Pakistan highly appreciates parliamentary elections in Azerbaijan'.

Report informs, this was said by head of the observer delegation of the Senate of Pakistan, Mushahid Hussain Sayed.

"The elections were transparent and fair. We also appreciated the organization of the elections," said Hussain Sayed.

According to him, the delegation was amazed by the activity of older people in the elections.

"They knew electoral process and voted peacefully.

I especially want to stress participation of women in the electoral process, both as observers and members of election commissions, as well as voters, suggesting that there is equality of men and women,"said the head of the delegation.

Speaking about the Azerbaijani-Pakistani relations, he stressed that Pakistan and Azerbaijan had established warm and friendly relations.