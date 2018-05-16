Head of Delegation: No one can distract Azerbaijan from Council of Europe

© Report/ Firi Salim

Baku. 16 May. REPORT.AZ/ "An Investigation Group has been established within the PACE. Our attitude was negative on this. The group reported and 99 percent% of the report was related with Azerbaijan. The processes there are not transparent. "

Report informs, the head of the Azerbaijani delegation to the Parliamentary Assembly of the Council of Europe (PACE) Samad Seyidov said at the press conference, while commenting on imposing of sanctions on some members of the PACE.

He noted that the attitude towards Armenia is different in that organization: "How it can be possible that they expressed a positive opinion about former regime in Armenia. But the Armenian people put that regime in the rubble of history. There are healthy forces within the Council of Europe. But some people are biased. They want to distract Azerbaijan from the Council of Europe."

Saidov noted that no one can remove Azerbaijan from this organization: "The adopted sanction can not restrict us. So, this sanction can not impede the raising of the Nagorno-Karabakh problem there."

Following a hearing yesterday in Paris PACE committee decided that the sanctions should apply to Pedro Agramunt (Spain, EPP/CD) for a period of ten years, and Cezar Florin Preda (Romania, EPP/CD), Samad Seyidov (Azerbaijan, EC) and Jordi Xuclà (Spain, ALDE) for a period of two years.

All four, while remaining members of the Assembly with the right to speak, will be banned during these periods from acting as a rapporteur or an election observer, and cannot be Chair or Vice-Chair of any committee or sub-committee, or stand for election as President of the Assembly. They will not be able to represent the Assembly or its committees at any third-party events.