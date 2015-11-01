Former Azerbaijani President voted in parliamentary elections - PHOTOS

Baku. 1 November. REPORT.AZ/ The former president of Azerbaijan Ayaz Mutallibov voted in parliamentary elections.

Report informs, the former president took advantage of his right to vote and came to 26th polling station of the 17th Yasamal constituency.

After voting, former President gave interview to Report. He expressed satisfaction that he took advantage of his right to vote as a citizen.

Mutallibov urged all citizens to actively participate in elections: "I freely and quietly made my choice. I am also satisfied with the conditions provided for citizens."

As for the name of the candidate Mutallibov voted for, the former president did not say it: "The vote is secret. So I do not want to call the person I gave my vote to.

In general, I can say that there is political stability and socio-economic development in the country, military and international influence of Azerbaijan is growing every day. Citizens should appreciate this and by actively participating in the elections to contribute to the continuation of this policy."