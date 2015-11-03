Foreign Ministry: Only will of Azerbaijani voters determines legitimacy of elections

Baku. 3 November. REPORT.AZ/ “Only the will of Azerbaijani voters determines legitimacy of elections,” Report informs the Ministry of Foreign Affairs states in a statement.

“PACE`s observer mission, as well as other international and local observer missions confirmed that the election, held in Azerbaijan on November 1, was free and democratic, reflected the voters` will, while the election preparations and the voting process were organized at a high level.” “The voting process complied with the Electoral Code of Azerbaijan, and neither the Central Election Commission, nor the international observers had any complaints regarding the electoral process,” the statement said.

“Some circles` talks about a “boycott” of the election, statements about a low voter turnout and that allegedly Azerbaijan didn`t create an opportunity for the ODIHR to observe the election, are absolutely groundless accusations aimed at casting shadow on the Azerbaijani election results.”

The ministry added that the attempts to speak on behalf of the Azerbaijani voters and candidates, as well as some international media outlets` biased reports, which don’t have any reference to official sources, are absolutely inadmissible.

“According to the initial information of the Central Election Commission, the voting started at 8 a.m. in all 5547 stations and ended at 7 p.m. In activity of voters was 55.7%.

All the necessary conditions were created for candidates during the election for them to freely hold campaigns, said the ministry, adding that webcams were installed at polling stations and independent research centers conducted exit polls.”

“The election was monitored by more than 500 international and over 63,000 local observers,” said the Ministry, adding “international observers were representing over 40 international organizations and 27 countries.”

The Foreign Ministry also said that in July this year, it sent an invitation to the OSCE/ODIHR, and on August 12-14, a mission of the organization visited Azerbaijan and prepared a report, recommending 30 long-term and 350 short-term observers.

“After the Azerbaijani side refused to receive such a large mission in the country with 125 constituencies, OSCE/ODIHR violated its mandate and refused to sending its observers to Azerbaijan,” said the ministry.

“OSCE/ODIHR has no right to unilaterally adopt such a decision, said the Foreign Ministry, adding that this institute, according to its mandate, should provide technical support to member countries in organizing and holding elections.”

“Following such a biased and unprofessional attitude of OSCE/ ODIHR, coupled with a serious violation of its mandate, this structure and other circles have no grounds to express an opinion on the results of the election in Azerbaijan, according to the message.”

“Azerbaijani people freely used their right to vote and participated in this election, said the ministry, adding that the results and legitimacy of the election is determined by voters, their activity and their votes.