Flight equipment imported for civil aviation purposes to be exempt from taxes

Baku. 14 December. REPORT.AZ/ Flight equipment, their spare parts, engines and power-plants imported into Azerbaijan for civil aviation purposes will be exempt from taxes.

Report informs, relevant amendment will be made to the Tax Code.

Thus, new Item 164.1.38 will be added to the Article 164 (exemption from tax) of the Code.

This item envisages exemption from tax of flight equipment, their spare parts, engines and power-plants imported for civil aviation purposes.

The draft amendment was recommended to the plenary session of Milli Majlis.