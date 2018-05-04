Fazail Aghamali: Tourists who behave unpleasantly should be deported

Baku. May 4. REPORT.AZ/ "In recent years, tourism is gaining large scale. This is a very good case and provides enough financial contribution to our country. However, we also observe unpleasant tourism incidents that are contrary to our ethical and moral values. I do not want to express them clearly. Azerbaijan is visited by the tourists with high moral values, but also wasters from other countries". Report informs, MP Fazail Agamali said at the plenary session of Milli Majlis today during the discussion of the annual information of the National Coordinator for Combating Trafficking in Human- beings of Azerbaijan.

According to him, these tourists demonstrate unpleasant moral behavior in Azerbaijan: "Some legislative changes should be made in this regard. Such people should be deported from the country".