Extraordinary session of Milli Majlis starts tomorrow

Baku. 11 June. REPORT.AZ/ Tomorrow, on June 12, the first plenary meeting of the extraordinary session of Milli majlis will be held.

Report informs, the agenda includes 16 issues.

These are drafts amendment to the, “Classified information” "On state border of the Republic of Azerbaijan", "On border troops", "On education", “On state tax”, "On political parties", etc, amendments to Labor, Tax codes .

Besides, the draft law on changing the names of some territorial units of Aghsu, Astara, Goranboy, Goygol, Khachmaz, Khizi, Gazakh, Guba, Gusar, Masalli, Oguz, Saatli Samukh, Shamkir and Yevlakh districts will be discussed at the meeting.