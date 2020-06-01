​Extraordinary session of Milli Majlis kicks off

© Report https://report.az/storage/news/dcb0619ccd99da06face4c0cac50f8ac/f3dce356-8e25-437f-88f3-66ae2f13a4c2_292.jpg

The Azerbaijani parliament has gathered for the first plenary meeting of an extraordinary session.

The meeting plan, which is being presided over by Speaker Sahiba Gafarova, will cover only one issue.

The MPs will mull the amendments to the Code of Administrative Offenses in the second reading.

On May 31, the parliament concluded the spring session for 2020.

The members of the parliament mulled the amendments to the laws on "State duty," "Food products," "Targeted state social assistance," and other issues.

Milli Majlis also approved the bill on ratification of "Agreement on military-financial cooperation between Azerbaijan and Turkey."