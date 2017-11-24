Employers to decide on allocation of smoking area in Azerbaijan

Baku. 24 November. REPORT.AZ/ Amendments will be made to the draft law "On restriction of the use of tobacco products".

Report informs, the meeting of Labor and Social Policy Committee of Milli Majlis (Azerbaijani Parliament) has stated.

It was noted that the draft law, which was discussed in the second reading, envisaged allocation of smoking area by employers.

However, the draft was amended while development for discussion at the 3rd reading in Milli Majlis. Thus, regardless of organizational-legal form, allocation of special areas will be made at the disposal of employers. That is, they are free whether to create or not these areas.