​ELS Research Center issued a number of districts and settlements, which will hold exit-poll

Baku. 27 October. REPORT.AZ/ ELS Independent Research Center will hold exit-poll in 1180 polling stations of 118 constituencies.

Report informs, at a press conference on October 27 the chairman of the center Irada Yagubova said that, the organization led by her has been actively involved in all elections since 2008: "ELS Independent Research Center has been operating since 2006 and passed the state registration in 2007. During this time we have participated in all elections. gained more experience and improved our activities."

Irada Yagubova said that 2,600 people will be involved to conduct exit-poll: "The work here is carried out on a voluntary basis."