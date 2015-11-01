 Top
    ​Elderly voters celebrate their birthdays at the polling station in Azerbaijan

    Elderly voters participated in the elections and expressed their enthusiasm in it

    Baku. 1 November. REPORTAZ / Elderly residents of Garademirchi village, Barda celebrated their birthdays at the polling station.

    Report informs, residents of Garademirchi, Barda region Orujgulu Heydarov (90) and Banovsha Aliyeva (85), who were registered at rural constituency No. 94, polling station# 45 celebrated their birthdays there.

    Born on November 1, both residents enthusiastically participated in the elections and voted for candidates that they intended to vote for.

