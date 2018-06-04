 Top
    Donation after brain stem death will be legalized in Azerbaijan

    The draft law was submitted to the Milli Majlis

    Baku. 4 June. REPORT.AZ/ Azerbaijan will allow donation after brain stem death.

    Report informs, in this connection, the law “On human organs and tissue transplantation” is being amended. The phrase "Dead donor – dead donor - brain death, cardiac death, biological death, person over 1 year of age " is added to the "Basic Definitions" section of the law.

    In addition, the phrase "a living donor - a healthy person over 18 years of age capable of volunteering to transfer his / her body and / or tissue to sick persons" is added.

