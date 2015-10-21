Deputy Minister: Webcams installed in 1000 polling stations across the country

Baku. 21 October. REPORT.AZ/ Chairman of the Central Election Commission (CEC) Mazahir Panahov and Minister of Communications and High Technologies Ali Abbasov, Deputy Minister Iltimas Mammadov visited the center of the technical control of webcams, created in the CEC.

Report informs, the nologiesdeputy minister of communications and high-tech Iltimas Mammadov noted that webcams installed for observation of parliamentary elections on November 1 at the polling stations.

According to him, it will be possible to monitor the elections in polling stations on the Internet.