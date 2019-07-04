Deputies transferred funds to the Armed Forces Assistance Fund

© Report https://report.az/storage/news/dcb0619ccd99da06face4c0cac50f8ac/f3dce356-8e25-437f-88f3-66ae2f13a4c2_292.jpg

"Azerbaijani citizens are providing support to the army.The New Azerbaijan Party has put forward a new initiative and once again raised this issue.NAP transferred funds to the Armed Forces Assistance Fund. MPs have also joined this initiative".

Report informs, Deputy Prime Minister, Executive Secretary of ruling New Azerbaijan Party (YAP) Ali Ahmadov said.

“Army is a sensitive issue.Every citizen of Azerbaijan is always ready to support the army both morally and financially.Our Army is among the world's 52 most powerful armies”, he added.