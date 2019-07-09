Deputies: Inclusion of Palace of Shaki Khans in UNESCO World Heritage List - historic success - OPINIONS

“Inclusion of Palace of Shaki Khans in UNESCO World Heritage List is historic success”.

Aydin Mirzazade, member of the ruling New Azerbaijan Party (NAP) Political Council, Deputy Head of Defense, Security and Anti-corruption Committee of Milli Majlis (Azerbaijani Parliament), told Report.

According to him, all countries of the world are trying to include their monuments in this list: "Until the 43rd session of the UNESCO World Heritage Committee in Baku, the list included 1,029 cultural heritage sites. The developed countries are leading in this list. For example, 54 names of Italian cultural heritage.

The list from Azerbaijan includes “Icheri Sheher, Maiden Tower and Palace of the Shirvanshahs” and “Gobustan Rock Art Cultural Landscape”. Now another historical monument of Azerbaijan is included in the list. It is not only the Palace of Sheki khans, it is the historical center of Sheki. Sometimes you have to wait for years for such events to happen ... "

Deputy Aydin Mirzazade "Sheki will be considered the cultural heritage of all mankind not only Azerbaijan. I think that the number of our objects to be included in the list will grow."

The deputy noted that the holding of the 43rd session of the UNESCO World Heritage Committee in Baku is connected with the contribution that Azerbaijan makes to the world culture: "Taking such a decision regarding Sheki is a value given to Azerbaijani culture. Sheki will be considered the cultural heritage of all mankind not only Azerbaijan. I think that the number of our objects to be included in the list will grow. The people may have cultural heritage, but much depends on the activities of leadership in country. The efforts of President Ilham Aliyev and First Vice-President Mehriban Aliyeva in this area have yielded results. Their close contacts with international organizations, the widespread propaganda of the country's culture abroad, and the holding of international events in Baku play a special role in evaluating the history of our country. I express gratitude to the country's leadership for this. "

Deputy Javid Osmanov called the inclusion of the Palace of Sheki khans in the UNESCO World Heritage List and as a historic success: "This is, naturally, the success of diplomacy, Azerbaijan’s foreign policy and the result of the propaganda of our country's culture in the international arena. The work carried out by President Ilham Aliyev and First Vice-Presidents Mehriban Aliyeva played an important role in decision on Sheki. As is known, Mehriban Aliyeva is UNESCO Goodwill Ambassador, working closely with this organization. Sheki is already considered the heritage of all mankind, and therefore attention to it will increase. It is of great importance for the country. "

Deputy Javid Osmanov "This decision is another success and victory of Azerbaijan.We are pleased and proud that our monuments are inscribed on the UNESCO World Heritage List."

J. Osmanov stressed that this decision will be an impetus for expanding the country's tourism potential: "The inclusion of Sheki in the list will play an important role in promoting the culture of the country. This decision is another success and victory of Azerbaijan.We are pleased and proud that our monuments are inscribed on the UNESCO World Heritage List.”

Deputy Tair Rzayev noted that every citizen of Azerbaijan is proud of including the historic center of Sheki on the UNESCO World Heritage List: "Sheki is entering the world arena. This will create conditions for learning more about Sheki and attracting more tourists. The merit of the first vice-president of Azerbaijan, Mehriban Aliyeva, is great in making such a decision. She makes every effort to promote Azerbaijan on the world stage. I shall note that the holding of the 43rd session of the UNESCO World Heritage Committee in Baku is of great importance, a number of issues were discussed here. Discussions were held at the session on the protection of ecology, environment, historical and cultural monuments. The holding of such an event by Azerbaijan speaks about the authority of our country. This is the trust in our country".

Deputy Tahir Rzayev "Sheki is entering the world arena. This will create conditions for learning more about Sheki and attracting more tourists."

The deputy commented on non-participation in the session of Armenians: "Unfortunately, Armenians do not participate in this event, but at the same time they want to make a political show out of it. The international community supports the position of our country, so the actions of the Armenians will lead nowhere and will not bring results. "

Notably, at the 43rd session of the UNESCO World Heritage Committee, the inclusion of the Palace of the Sheki khans and the historic center of the city into the UNESCO World Heritage List was considered

On July 7, at the 43rd session of the UNESCO World Heritage Committee held in Baku, a decision was made that is of paramount importance for the ancient heritage and rich culture of Azerbaijan, as well as its prestige, and the Khan’s Palace and the historic center of Sheki were included in the UNESCO World Heritage List.