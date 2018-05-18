Decision of PACE about Samad Seyidov criticized in Milli Majlis

© Report

Baku. 18 .May REPORT.AZ/ "The decision adopted on Azerbaijan in the Council of Europe is aimed at violating political stability. Samed Seyidov has been elected as target. His personal qualities are the basis to elect him as target. Samad Seyidov represents Azerbaijan properly. So they want to remove him”.

Report informs, deputy Fazail Ibrahimli said at today's meeting of the Milli Mejlis while commenting on the application of sanction to Samad Seyidov, the head of the delegation of the Parliamentary Assembly of the Council of Europe (PACE).

He noted that the head of the delegation of the Parliamentary Assembly of the Council of Europe (PACE) responds to those who expressed double standards against Azerbaijan in PACE.

MP Sahiba Gafarova said that the PACE’ decision on sanction is biased and pressure on Azerbaijan: "Some organizations have inconvenient reports on our country . I can resolutely say that their decision is not fair and their purpose is to defame Azerbaijan. There are also people with healthy thought that body. Naturally, there are also people who are biased towards Azerbaijan. "

Chairman of the Committee of Legal Policy and State Building of Milli Majlis, Ali Huseynli noted that the delegation of Azerbaijan to the Parliamentary Assembly of the Council of Europe (PACE) has always defended the interests of our country: "People in that delegation are professionals. They say that Samad Seyidov was not involved in corruption. But then sanctions are imposed on him. This does not raise PACE. We should continue our work there more vigorously".