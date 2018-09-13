Date of Milli Majlis session dedicated to 100th anniversary of Azerbaijani Parliament changed

© Report

Baku. 13 September. REPORT.AZ/ The solemn meeting dedicated to the 100th anniversary of the Azerbaijani Parliament will be held on 21 September, but not on September 20, Report informs citing Milli Majlis Spokesman Akif Tavakkuloglu.

He said that preparations for the meeting are currently underway: "All conditions have been created to hold the event at a high level."

According to him, the representatives of the parliaments from 150 countries will attend the jubilee event. "Chairmen of 14 countries will arrive in Baku to attend the solemn meeting, 13 countries will be represented by deputy chairpersons, while 11 countries will be represented at the level of inter-parliamentary working groups."

He noted that the event will be attended by about 10 representatives of international organizations. Totally, representatives of about 40 countries will attend the jubilee event.

Tavakkuloglu noted that the solemn event is planned to be held at the administrative building of the Milli Majlis.