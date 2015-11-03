Court not remedy Musavat Party's appeal against CEC

Baku. 3 November. REPORT.AZ/ Baku Court of Appeal did not remedy appeal of Musavat Party against Central Election Commission (CEC).

Report informs referring to the press service of the Party, the appeal was heard under chairmanship of Judge Sariyya Seyidova.

According to the information, Musavat Party will file cassation appeal from court decision to the Supreme Court: "In case of negative response, we will apply to the European Court of Human Rights regarding violation of this right."

Musavat Party filed appeal against the decision of CEC dated October 29 (removal of Musavat Party's candidates names form ballot papers). A suit commenced on recognition of violation of Item 3 of Protocol No.1 of the European Convention on Human Rights and Fundamental Freedoms (right to free elections) in the appeal.