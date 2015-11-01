​Coordinator of CIS Interparliamentary Assembly observers: Elections in Azerbaijan are well-organized

Baku. 1 November. REPORT.AZ/ " We got familiar with the poll. All is well-organized and convenient, many details are considered."

Report informs, this was stated by the Chairman of the State Duma Committee on CIS Affairs, Eurasian Integration and Ties with Compatriots and the coordinator of the group of international observers from the CIS Interparliamentary Assembly in the elections to the Milli Majlis, Leonid Slutsky to journalists.

According to him, they observed preparation of the 2nd polling station of Sabail constituency №29, interviewed observers and members of the election commission.

Slutsky noted that the IPA CIS observers were to observe voting process in polling stations of Baku and its suburbs today during the day.

The group includes deputies, representatives of the higher legislative bodies of the six states - members of the CIS Interparliamentary Assembly (Belarus, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Moldova, Russia, Tajikistan), as well as members of the IPA Secretariat. The total number of IPA CIS group members is 21.