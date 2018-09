Constitutional Court approved results of elections - LIST

Baku. 24 November. REPORT.AZ/ The court hearing on the constitutional proceedings of verification of documents submitted by the Azerbaijani Central Election Committee (CEC) to the Constitutional Court and approving the results of elections to Azerbaijani Milli Majlis (Azerbaijani Parliament) on November 1, 2015 was held today.

Report informs, decision of the meeting on results of elections was declared.

According to the decision, the results of elections to the fifth convocation of Milli Mejlis on 124 constituencies approved.

The CEC annulled results in one constituency of the total 125 constituencies.

It was Aghdash consituency No.90.

Leading candidate from that constituency was Chingiz Asadullayev.

CEC considered the results of voting as a void, as violations in vote counting in Aghdash consituency No.90 were observed.

The list of members of Azerbaijani Parliament, adopted by the Constitutional Court of the Republic of Azerbaijan follows as below:

Sharur-Sadarak constituency #1 - Talibov Vasif Yusif

Sharur constituency #2 - Habibbeyli Isa Akbar

Babek-Kangarli-Nakhchivan constituency #3 - Mehbaliyev Sattar Suliddin

Nakhchivan city constituency #4 - Ibrahimov Eldar Rza

Shahbuz-Babek constituency #5 - Novruzov Siyavush Dunyamali

Julfa-Babek constituency #6 - Hamzayeva Ulviyya Tapdig

Ordubad-Julfa constituency #7 - Hasanguliyev Gudrat Muzaffar

First Binagadi constituency #8 - Guliyev Azay Azhdar

Second Binagadi constituency #9 - Gafarov Kamaladdin Nasraddin

Third Binagadi constituency #10 - Musayev Madar Alasgar

Garadagh constituency #11 - Huseynov Aydin Nasir

Garadagh-Binagadi-Yasamal constituency #12 - Zabelin Mikhail Yuryevich

Khazar-Pirallahi constituency #13 - Aliyev Rauf Asif

Khazar constituency #14 - Aliyeva Mehriban Arif

First Yasamal constituency #15 - Guliyev Ulvi Zahid

Second Yasamal constituency #16 - Mustafayeva Ayten Inglab

Third Yasamal constituency #17 - Hasanov Elshad Eldar

Narimanov-Nizami constituency #18 - Musabeyov Rasim Nasraddin

First Narimanov constituency #19 - Mammadov Hikmat Baba

Second Narimanov constituency #20 - Aliyev Adil Abish

First Nasimi constituency #21 - Ibrahimgizi Melahet Ibrahim

Second Nasimi constituency #22 - Mollazade Asim Nazim

Nasimi-Sabail constituency #23 - Samadzade Ziyad Aliabbas

First Nizami constituency #24 - Abdullayev Rovnag Ibrahim

Second Nizami constituency #25 - Valiyeva Sadagat Suleyman

First Sabunchu constituency #26 - Mustafa Fazil Gazanfar

Second Sabunchu constituency #27 - Jabrayilova Dilara Mammadagha

Third Sabunchu constituency #28 - Guliyev Eldar Allahyar

Sabail constituency #29 - Hajiyev Shamsaddin Humbat

First Surakhani constituency #30 - Fataliyeva Sevinj Habib

Second Surakhani constituency #31 - Guliyev Faraj Ibrahim

Third Surakhani constituency #32 - Abiyev Aghajan Gulam

First Khatai constituency #33 - Miralamov Huseynbala Fazil

Second Khatai constituency #34 - Muradov Fuad Rauf

Third Khatai constituency #35 - Araz Alizade Mammad Mubariz

Fourth Khatai constituency #36 - Seyidov Samad Ismayil

First Nizami constituency #37 (Ganja city) - Karimzade Parvin Orkhan

Second Nizami constituency #38 (Ganja city) - Hamzayev Nagif Alashraf

First Kapaz constituency #39 (Ganja city) - Fatiyev Khanlar Nuru

Second Kapaz constituency #40 (Ganja city) - Guliyev Musa Isa

First Sumgayit constituency #41 - Khalilov Mirzajan Mirzammad

Second Sumgayit constituency #42 - Mirkishili Tahir Famil

Third Sumgayit constituency #43 - Babayev Mukhtar Bahadur

Sumqayit-Khizi constituency #44 - Salayev Haji Hajibaba

Absheron constituency #45 - Asadov Ogtay Sabir

Shirvan constituency #46 - Jabrayilov Rafael Kamil

Mingachevir constituency #47 - Mirzazade Aydin Boyukkishi

Yevlakh constituency #48 - Mammadov Ilham Kazim

Yevlakh-Mingachevir constituency #49 - Huseynli Ali Mahammad

Absheron-Gobustan constituency #50 - Khanlarova Zeynab Yahya

Gusar constituency #51 - Badamov Azer Jamal

Guba constituency #52 - Ahmadov Vahid Gazmammad

Guba-Gusar constituency #53 - Abramov Yevda Sasunovich

Shabran-Siyazan constituency #54 - Suleymanov Tahir Suleyman

Khachmaz constituency #55 - Selimov Eldeniz Adil

Khachmaz village constituency #56 - Aliyev Ilham Ali Saftar

Kurdamir constituency #57 - Mammadov Muslum Mursal

Hajigabul-Kurdamir constituency #58 - Huseynov Rafael Baba

Salyan constituency #59 - Huseynov Aliaga Izzat

Salyan-Neftchala constituency #60 - Agamali Fazail Rahim

Neftchala constituency #61 - Rahimzade Arif Gafar

Saatli constituency #62 - Amashov Aflatun Ahmad

First Sabirabad constituency #63 - Guliyev Elchin Baybala

Second Sabirabad constituency #64 - Khalilov Rustam Gulabba

Saatli-Sabirabad-Kurdamir constituency #65 - Amiraslanov Ahliman Tapdig

Bilasuvar constituency #66 - Kazimli Khanhuseyn Huseynagha

Jalilabad city constituency #67 - Hasanov Malik Avaz

Jalilabad village constituency #68 - Kazimov Mirkazim Mahammad

Jalilabad-Masalli-Bilasuvar constituency #69 - Ibrahimli Fazail Feyruz

Masalli city constituency #70 - Aliyev Nariman Alibala

Masalli village constituency #71 - Akhundova Elmira Huseyn

Yardimli-Masalli constituency #72 - Gasimli Musa Jafar

Lankaran city constituency #73 - Guliyev Rufat Atakishi

Lankaran village constituency #74 - Rajabli Hadi Musa

Lankaran-Masalli constituency #75 - Pashazade Javanshir Hummat

Lankaran-Astara constituency #76 - Asgarov Ziyafet Abbas

Astara constituency #77 - Mahmudov Rashad Mammadgulu

Lerik constituency #78 - Mammadov Igbal Nariman

İmishli constituency #79 - Gasimov Asabil Garakishi

İmishli-Beylegan constituency #80 - Ganizade Chingiz Ashrali

Beylegan constituency #81 - Ismayilov Shahin Amir

Aghjabadi constituency #82 - Rzayev Tahir Musa

Aghjabadi-Fizuli constituency #83 - Abbasov Agil Mahammad

Füzuli constituency #84 - Muradova Bahar Avaz

Shamakhi constituency #85 - Suleymanov Elkhan Siraj

İsmayilli constituency #86 - Aslanov Novruzali Davud

Aghsu-İsmayilli constituency #87 - Karimli Tahir Zayidagha

Goychay constituency #88 - Hajiyev Sabir Kamal

Goychay-Aghdash constituency #89 - Nasirov Elman Khudam

Ujar constituency #91 - Huseynov Vusal Afgan

Zardab-Ujar constituency #92 - Aliyeva Zhale Fazil

Barda city constituency #93 - Bakhshaliyeva Govhar Bakhshali

Barda village constituency #94 - Oruj Zahid Maharram

Terter constituency #95 - Aliyev Sahib Eyvaz

Goranboy-Naftalan constituency #96 - Aslanov Mahir Mahammadali

Goranboy-Aghdam-Terter constituency #97 - Valiyev Agalar Israfil

Shamkir city constituency #98 - Gafarova Sahiba Ali

Shamkir village constituency #99 - Aliyeva Sakit

Shamkir -Dashkasan constituency #100 - Bayramov Kamran Farhad

Goygol-Dashkasan constituency #101 - Rzayev Rovshan Shukur

Samukh-Shamkir constituency #102 - Alasgarov Valeh Feyruz

Gadabay constituency #103 - Huseynova Sevinj Amirahmad

Gadabay-Tovuz constituency #104 - Mammadhasanov Rafig Musa

Tovuz constituency #105 - Pashayeva Ganira Alasgar

Tovuz-Gazakh-Aghstafa constituency #106 - Agayeva Ulviyya Javanshir

Gazakh constituency #107 - Nabizade Kamran Telman

Aghstafa constituency #108 - Jafarov Nizami Gulu

Balaken constituency #109 - Mahmaliyev Nasib Mahammad

Zagatala constituency #110 - Musayev Elshen Mammadhanifa

Zagatala-Balaken constituency #111 - Aliyeva Kamila Aliagha

Gakh constituency #112 - Karimli Azer Shamshid

Shaki city constituency #113 - Mahmudov Yagub Mikayil

First Shaki village constituency #114 - Masimli Ali Ahmad

Second Shaki village constituency #115 - Feyziyev Javanshir Ayyub

Gabala constituency #116 - Heydarov Fattah Samad

Oghuz-Gabala constituency #117 - Nakhchivanli Agiya Habib

Aghdam city constituency #118 - Aliyev Bakhtiyar Hamza

Aghdam village constituency #119 - Sadigov Bakhtiyar Yusif

Jabrayil-Gubadli constituency #120 - Shahverdiyev Astan Nushravan

Lachin constituency #121 - Abbaszade Mahir Tapdig

Khankendi constituency #122 - Gasimova Flora Gasim

Kalbajar constituency #123 - Gurbanov Javid Ganbar

Shusha-Aghdam-Khojali- Khojavend constituency #124 - Mammadov Elman Jamal

Zangilan-Gubadli constituency #125 - Ismayilov Imamverdi Ibish