​CIS observers highly valuate openness and transparency of election process in Azerbaijan

Baku. 28 October. REPORT.AZ/ The whole election campaign in Azerbaijan is held in a calm atmosphere, in accordance with the Electoral Code.

Report informs, this was said by the head of the CIS observation mission headquarters Yevgeny Sloboda.

"We regularly meet with the district and precinct election commissions. So, we have met and visited sites in Neftchala and Salyan," said Sloboda.

According to him, the observer mission highly valuated openness and transparency of the electoral process as well as the professionalism of the members of the commission.

"We also plan to hold a meeting in the Supreme Court and the General Prosecutor's Office of Azerbaijan, during which we intend to discuss issues of the election campaign", said the head of the staff.

Sloboda stressed that accreditation of observers from the CIS mission already comes to an end. "During the elections, observation covers most regions of the country, including Nakhchivan", he said.