CIS Interparliamentary Assembly welcomes free vote expression of Azerbaijani people

Baku. 2 November. REPORT.AZ/ Interparliamentary Assembly (IPA) of CIS welcomes free expression of Azerbaijani people.

Report informs Leonid Slutsky told reporters on Tuesday.

"The turnout was higher than in previous years, it's a great result," he said.

He expressed confidence that elections will result in the formation of a new, democratic, parliamentary system composition of new convocation, which is active both in bilateral relations and in various parliamentary exchanges.

Speaking about the ODIHR's refusal to participate as observers in the elections, Slutsky said that the structure deliberately needed a negative, therefore they have not come.

"They discredited themselves as OSCE institution, rather than worked against Azerbaijan in the political and information field", he said.