CIS Executive Secretary: Elections in Azerbaijan held transparently

Baku. 2 November. REPORT.AZ/ "CIS election observation missions appreciates the elections as well-prepared."

Report informs, the head of CIS observation mission at the elections in Azerbaijan, CIS Executive Secretary Sergei Lebedev said today.

According to him, members of the precinct election commissions acted in elections very well.

S.Lebedev said that delegation of the CIS visited 1007 sites in all regions of Azerbaijan, and, in general, delegations have positive impressions of the election: "We call these elections legitimately transparent, also because there have never been so many observers.On average, there were 10 people at one site."

S.Lebedev also said that during the observation delegation also talked with voters.

According to him, in a conversation with the voters, they said that the main thing for them - is peace and stability in Azerbaijan.

Talking about the turnout of observers, S.Lebedev said that the turnout was good enough, people came to vote from early morning, "compare with turnout of Western countries, which teach us democracy, turnout not higher."