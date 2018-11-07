Chairman of Press Council proposed to allocate AZN 1 million from state budget to online media

Baku. 7 November. REPORT.AZ/ "At the meetings of the Milli Majlis, I voiced my thoughts about online media. The situation now is that there is no advertising. Making use of this situation, some groups finance websites and insult businessmen, prominent individuals and officials, slander them," Chairman of the Press Council, MP Aflatun Amashov said during the budget discussions in the Milli Majlis.

According to Report, he noted that online media should allocate funds from the state budget: "This should last unless the advertising market is formed. I recommend allocating AZN 1 million to online media. And this is not a significant figure for the budget."