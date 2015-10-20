​Chairman of European NGO: "Majority of the population is eager to cast its votes in the upcoming poll"

Baku. 19 October. REPORT.AZ/ Despite the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict, the majority of the population of Azerbaijan is going to take part in the elections.

Report was informed by Matias Dornfelt, the chairman of European Institute for Caucasus and Caspian Studies in Berlin.

He said that the election campaign for the parliamentary poll has just started on October 9, 2015. This is according to the Election Code of Azerbaijan. More than 1200 candidates nominated by political parties, initiatives and self-nominated contests in an orderly manner for the parliamentary seats so far.



The official also informed that despite the Mountainous-Karabakh conflict, the situation in the country is stable and the majority of the population is eager to cast its votes in the upcoming poll. The election will surely takes place in a democratic environment.



"Azerbaijan is one of the most stable countries in the entire Caspian region. Furthermore, it is also one of the wealthiest. A peaceful inter-ethnic and inter-religious life exists within the country and there are no frictions and conflicts between Jews, Moslems and Christians.



With the exception of neighbouring Armenia, which occupies more than 20 percent of Azerbaijan's territory, the "land of fire" has not only excellent relations to countries in the post-soviet space and the Near and Middle East, but also to most of the nations on our globe."