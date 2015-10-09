 Top
    CEC warns candidates and media

    Unnecessary calls are prohibited during speeches

    Baku. 9 October. REPORT.AZ/ "Registered candidates must comply with the requirements of legislation."

    Report informs, Deputy Chairman of Central Election Commission (CEC) Natig Mammadov said today. 

    He recalled that, places are allocated in constituencies for campaign: "Indoor and outdoor venues for meetings with the candidates identified. Images may not be sticking on any building, monument but only on some facilities owned by entrepreneurs. The role of the media in this issue should be emphasized. The media should also comply with the requirements of legislation in this matter. "Unnecessary calls are prohibited during speeches".

    According to him, the experience shows that the real situation is satisfactory.

