CEC to complete inspection of vote results on November 21

Baku. 2 November. REPORT.AZ/ Central Election Commission (CEC) will complete inspection and finalization of the parliamentary election results on November 21.

Report informs, under "Calendar Plan of main actions and events on preparation and holding of elections to the Azerbaijani V challenge Milli Majlis", inspection and finalization process of election results to be finish not later than 20 days from election day.

Under that Calendar Plan CEC should present protocols to the Constitutional Court after inspection for approval of finals and results of the election within 24 hours. The Constitutional Court should approve documents during 10 days after receiving proper documents.