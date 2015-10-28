CEC reviewed complaint of representative of Musavat Party

Baku. 28 October. REPORT.AZ/ At today's meeting of the CEC the complaint of the Chairman of Masalli region organization of Musavat Party Khasay Safaroglu reviewed.

Report informs, in appeal H.Safaroglu who put forward his candidacy from Masalli rural constituency No.71 said that he is prevented to have conversation with villagers after the meeting with voters.

As stated H.Safaroglu, the executive tried to prevent his conversation with the villagers after the meeting with voters.In connection with this issue, he appealed to the district election commission. The DIC did not grant his appeal.

During investigation of the expert group of the CEC it is revealed that DEC has made a mistakeduring consideration of H.Safaroglu's appeal.

For that end the case of H.Safaroglu again referred to the DIC.