CEC reviewed complaint of Elza Seyidjahan

Baku. 5 November. REPORT.AZ/ Appeal of Honored Artist Elza Seyidjahan (Gasimova), MP candidate from Shabran-Siyazan constituency No.54 heard in today's meeting of Central Election Commission(CEC).

Report informs, applicant requires cancellation of the result of the constituency.

According to Elza Seyidjahan on the day of the vote in parliamentary elections on November 1 in some areas of the constituency were recorded offenses. E. Seyidjahan requests to annul the results of voting in these areas.

CEC filed a complaint for consideration by the DEC (District Election Comission).