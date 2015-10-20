CEC released names of organizations will hold Exit-poll in parliamentary elections

Baku. 20 October. REPORT.AZ/ At today's meeting of the Central Election Commission (CEC) were reviewed the appeals of organizations intending to conduct exit-poll in parliamentary elections of November 1,2015.

Report informs, deputy chairman of the CEC Natig Mammadov said that the exit-poll was conducted in several elections in Azerbaijan. He said that, structured organizations are functioning in the country in this regard.

N.Mammadov said that, exit-poll will be provided by organization ELS, Center for Protection of Rights of Azerbaijani Youth, League of Protection of Labor Rights.

Deputy Chairman said these organizations have sufficient experience: "Every organization has its limits. For example, the Center for protection of rights of Azerbaijani youth will hold exit-poll in 18 districts, 210 polling stations, Center for independent investigations into ELS - in 180 polling stations of 110 constituencies" .

Appeals were adopted by a vote.