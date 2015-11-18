CEC receives complaints from 44 constituencies on parliamentary elections

Baku. 18 November. REPORT.AZ/ Central Election Commission (CEC) announced the number of complaints regarding parliamentary elections from different constituencies.

Report informs Mazahir Panahov, Chairman of the Central Election Commission said that complaints received from 44 constituencies.

According to him no more complaints have been received from other districts: "In this case, how can it be said that the elections were not transparent? I think that the elections were held in normal conditions."

The Central Election Commission annulled the results of 58 polling stations.