CEC partially remedies complaint of Panah Huseyn

Baku. 11 November. REPORT.AZ/ At today's meeting of the Central Election Commission (CEC) the complaint of the chairman of the People's Party of Azerbaijan, Panah Huseyn, ran for the deputies of the first Sabirabad electoral district No 63 was reviewed.

Report informs, P.Huseyn in the complaint noted there is a need for cancellation of election results in this constituency.

According to P. Huseyn, the ballots have to be counted again.He said that, election results are questionable.

CEC member Bakhsheyish Asgarov said that P.Huseyn was invited to participate in the investigation conducted by the Expert Group.

B.Asgarov added that the results of investigations of the Expert Group demonstrated the groundlessness of statements of P.Huseyn: "It has been proven that the number of voters participated in the vote coincides with the number of the voters specified in the protocol.In addition, the conditions were created for observers registered as individuals who were able to trace the course of the voting".

During the investigation, violation was found in the counting of votes in the election commission at 13th polling station.The results of this polling station declared invalid.Thus, the CEC partially upheld the complaint of P. Huseyn.

Note that according to the results of voting, the leader of the ruling member of the "Yeni Azerbaijan" Elchin Guliyev, nominated as a candidate of the first Sabirabad electoral district No 63 was declared a candidate leader.