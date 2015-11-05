 Top
    CEC not remedy appeal of Elza Seyidjahan's supporters

    Elza Seyidjahan addressed complaint not on her behalf, but on electors voting for her

    Baku. 5 November. REPORT.AZ/ Appeal of two electors defending candidacy of Honored Artist Elza Seyidjahan (Gasimova), MP candidate from Shabran-Siyazan constituency No. 54 heard in today's meeting of Central Election Commission (CEC).

    Report informs, applicants requires cancellation of the result of the constituency.

    Elza Seyidjahan's appeal addressed not on her behalf, but on electors voting for her, Natig Mammadov, Deputy CEC Chairman said.

    Therefore, CEC not remedied the appeal.

