CEC heard Ilyas Ismayilov's appeal

Baku. 17 November. REPORT.AZ/ Appeal of Ilyas Ismayilov, MP, Justice Party Chairman, MP candidate from Tovuz-Gazakh-Aghstafa constituency No.106 heard in today's meeting of Central Election Commission (CEC).

Report informs, I.Ismayilov asked cancellation of that constituency's results regarding parliamentary elections held on November 1.

'Violations occurred in the polling stations on the election day', he said.

Sue of the appeal author on 11 stations investigated. Groundlessness of the sues revealed.

As a result, I.Ismayilov's appeal was not remedied.